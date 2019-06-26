SAMPO ESKELINEN , an ex-commander of the Finnish Air Force, has been found guilty of service offence in a case revolving around the conduct of a senior military officer during a voluntary refresher in Inari, Finnish Lapland, in September 2017.

He was charged with service offence for neglecting to open an investigation into the improper conduct of the head of the exercise, Markus Päiviö, a now-former commander of the Karelia Air Command.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal ruled that Eskelinen had heard of the events on 24 September, but deliberately neglected to open an investigation into the conduct of his subordinate until 18 December. The investigation, it highlighted, was opened only after a request from the assessor of the Finnish Defence Forces.

Päiviö, meanwhile, was found guilty of abuse of a superior position and defamation for verbally abusing not only his subordinates but also the chief of staff at the air command and municipal manager of Nurmes, North Karelia. He was also ruled to have been intoxicated during the exercise to the extent that his ability to perform his duties had decreased.

He was handed a 60-day fine.

Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) expressed his firm disapproval with the conduct of the officers in an interview on YLE TV1 on Tuesday.

“It’s clear that this sort of drinking and carousing doesn’t belong to the Finnish Defence Forces,” he underscored. “Now if ever is the time to make sure this kind of conduct is no longer seen in the Defence Forces.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi