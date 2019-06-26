The public authority kindled a bit of an outrage earlier this month by indicating that tax rates on the alcoholic beverages could jump by as much as 41 per cent as a consequence of a regulation to be adopted by the European Union in June.

FINNISH CUSTOMS has specified its instructions for the tax treatment of flavoured ciders and long drinks.

The regulation could have changed the tariff classification of the beverages from category 2206 to category 2208, raising the tax on such beverages considerably and thereby having an impact on producers, retailers and consumers alike.

Finnish Customs on Tuesday clarified that beverages produced by fermentation from fruit, plant or other natural ingredients will, under most circumstances, continue to fall under the classification 2206 if their alcohol base has not been ultra-filtered and no ethyl alcohol has been added to them.

“Partially fermented products that contain ethyl alcohol will continue to be classified on a case-by-case basis,” it said.

The EU regulation came into effect on Wednesday, 26 June 2019.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi