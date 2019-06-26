Statistics Finland on Tuesday revealed that its labour force survey indicates that the trend of the employment rate – that is, the employment rate adjusted for seasonal and random variation – crept up marginally from the previous year to 72.6 per cent in May.

EMPLOYMENT has increased from the previous year and months in Finland, shows the first set of employment statistics published during the tenure of Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP).

The ranks of the employed grew by 32,000 to 2,587,000.

The trend of the unemployment rate, in turn, has remained unchanged for the past few months, standing at 6.6 per cent in May. The ranks of the unemployed decreased by 12,000 year-on-year to 249,000.

Sami Pakarinen, the chief economist at the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), viewed that the employment statistics allow the government breathe a small sigh of relief.

“The government’s 75 per cent employment rate objective hasn’t slipped out of reach,” he analysed on Twitter on Tuesday. “On the other hand, unemployment has not decreased. The government will need 68,000 new employed people to meet its objective.”

Raising the employment rate to 75 per cent is one of the key objectives of the new government – not least because its economic policy outlines are founded on the expectation that the objective will be met. The government has also agreed that if the employment situation fails to improve as expected, it will start cancelling the spending increases announced in May.

Rinne told Helsingin Sanomat recently that the ruling parties have already agreed on the order in which the increases would be cancelled.

Concerns about the employment situation have arisen particularly in the wake of news that economic growth has been sluggish and productivity growth negative in recent months. Timo Hirvonen, the chief economist at S Bank, told Kauppalehti last week that the lack of productivity growth is a bad omen for employment.

“This hits the government’s employment goals like a wet towel,” he stated following the publication of revised growth statistics for 2018.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi