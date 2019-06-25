“Even though the talk leading up to the seminar was promising, practically no new proposals were made in the discussions,” he revealed in his blog on Thursday.

THE MANAGING DIRECTOR of Service Sector Employers (Palta), Tuomas Aarto, has expressed his disappointment with the outcomes of a seminar held last week that brought together the government and labour market organisations to discuss measures to promote employment in Finland.

“A wide variety of measures were brought up, but only few of them were concrete enough and had an immediate enough impact. The proposals that were brought up were more or less what you could call let’s hope for the best proposals, rather than measures that genuinely promote [employment],” he bemoaned.

Aarto argued that the government should not expect the tripartite process to automatically produce the employment measures but should demonstrate leadership and an ability to separate the wheat from the chaff.

“The focus should be on measures that lead quickly to the desired outcome. This also requires strong political leadership.”

Even the government programme, he added, leaves room for improvement in regards to the objective of raising the employment rate to 75 per cent.

“When implemented properly, the family leave reform could have a significant positive employment impact. The implementation laid out in the government programme promotes neither employment nor equality. Nor does it improve women’s position in the labour market. We can only hope the government is capable of re-evaluating the reform’s implementation in considering employment measures,” said Aarto.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi