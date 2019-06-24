A roughly 50-year-old man drowned in Lake Yövesi, a sub-lake of Saimaa, in Mikkeli, Eastern Finland, on Sunday, according to the Eastern Finland Police Department . The incident was reported to the emergency call centre shortly after 6am on Sunday.

THE MIDSUMMER WEEKEND claimed the lives of at least seven people in Finland, writes Helsingin Sanomat.

The Central Finland Police Department on Saturday reported that the body of an adult woman was recovered near a dock for visiting boats in Lake Jyväsjärvi in Jyväskylä. Police officers are continuing to investigate the incident, although no foul play is currently believed to be involved in her death.

In addition, an over 80-year-old man drowned in Eurajoki, Satakunta. A man in his late 60s was found drowned in a pond in Pöytyä, Varsinais-Suomi, and a woman in her late 60s in Petäjävesi, Central Finland.

Helsingin Sanomat also wrote that a young man lost his life after losing control of his car in Reisjärvi, North Ostrobothnia. The accident investigation has yet been wrapped up, but the roughly 25-year-old man is currently believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

In Rymättylä, Varsinais-Suomi, a motorcyclist died after crashing into the side of a passenger car on Saturday afternoon.

Police also had to respond to a number of assaults and other disturbances over the weekend.

In Lahti, a middle-aged man sustained life-threatening injuries in a stabbing that took place shortly after noon on Friday, 21 June. The suspect, also a local middle-aged man, was brought into custody at the scene of the stabbing, Jari Kiiskinen, a detective chief inspector at the Häme Police Department, told Helsingin Sanomat.

“Police will ask the district court to detain the man on Monday,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT