Jari Kurri, General Manager and new majority shareholder of the Jokerit KHL club, announced the latest news about acquiring 40% share by the Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy company. The partners will be working together to ensure bright future for “Jokers”.

At the top of their agenda is solving the club’s financial problems, recruiting young and promising talent, and getting the team to the top of the KHL.

Jari Kurri bought 100% of the stocks of Finnish Jokerit from Hjallis Harkimo in May, 2019. Previously, Hjallis Harkimo owed 51% of stocks and 49% belonged to Rotenbergs and Gennady Timchenko, who are currently suffering from American sanctions.

Harjavalta Oy has been one of the main sponsors of the hockey club since 2017. This is a fair deal considering a balance of liabilities and investments according to the management of the club. According to estimates, the value of the transaction could equal several millions of euros.

At the beginning of this month, Jari Kurri officially declared that he was looking for primarily Finnish sponsors and now more details have been revealed regarding the Harjavalta Oy сompany. “We are working on it and most of all interested in the support of Finnish companies. As of today, we see positive tendencies and hopefully will share some news in the near future,” said Jari Kurri. He also highlighted that the goal of Jokerit is to be on TOP of KHL.

Fans queuing to meet Jokers on 6 June 2019

Images: Lehtikuva