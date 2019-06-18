The Ministry of Finance on Monday announced it has revised its growth forecast for the national economy for this year to 1.6 per cent, representing a reduction of 0.1 percentage points from its forecast in April.

THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE has re-ignited the debate over the attainability of the economic and employment objectives of the government of Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP).

The growth of the gross domestic product is expected to slow down to 1.2 per cent in 2020 and 1.1 per cent in 2021. The forecast is thereby bleaker than that published last week by the Bank of Finland, which predicts that the economy will expand by 1.6 per cent in 2019, 1.5 per cent in 2020 and 1.3 per cent in 2021.

The Ministry of Finance reminded that the expected slowdown in world trade will also have an impact on Finnish exports, even though export demand will start to re-gather momentum as of 2020. The Finnish economy is nevertheless expected to grow at a clip of less than one per cent in the medium term, in 2022–2023.

The forecast also called attention to the unusual nature of the newly published government programme.

The Ministry of Finance stated that its macroeconomic forecast does not take the economic policy measures laid out in the programme into consideration due to their equivocal nature. It also indicated, rather forthrightly, that whether the employment rate can be hauled to 75 per cent will depend not only on the measures but also on luck.

Mikko Spolander, the head of the economics department at the Ministry of Finance, explained that a faster growth and higher employment rate would require that global demand picks up, costs creep up only modestly and effective measures are implemented.

The measures, he added, should address the mismatch between labour demand and supply, reduce structural unemployment and encourage people outside the labour force to actively look for work.

The Finnish government has adopted the objective of raising the employment rate to 75 per cent by 2023, viewing that it will necessitate the creation of 60,000 new jobs. Economists, however, have estimated that 60,000 new jobs will not suffice to meet the employment rate target.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi