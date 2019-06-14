Statistics Finland on Thursday revealed that the increase was driven particularly by an up-tick of 6.5 per cent in the private social and health care sector, one of 5.2 per cent in the construction sector and one of five per cent in other service sectors.

THE SUM of Finnish salaries and wages increased by 4.8 per cent year-on-year in the three months leading up to February 2019.

The growth recorded in the corresponding period last year was four per cent.

Salaries and wages in manufacturing, financial intermediation, trade and private education contrastively crept up slower than the economy – by 3.7, 3.2, 3.1 and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

The sum of salaries and wages increased by 5.5 per cent year-on-year in the public sector and 5.0 per cent in the private sector between November 2018 and January 2019. In January, an increase of 7.9 per cent was registered in the sum of public-sector wages and one of 3.7 per cent in the sum of private-sector wages.

The sum refers to the sum total of gross wages and salaries – excluding stock option incentives – paid to employees.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi