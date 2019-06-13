C21 is a network of the 21 largest cities and towns in Finland.

THE MAYORS of the so-called C21 cities view that the social and health care reform pursued by the new government will fail to solve key social and health care problems and limit the ability of cities to function as national and regional drivers of growth and development.

Prime Minister Antti Rinne’s (SDP) coalition government is pursuing a social and health care reform that would transfer responsibility for organising social and health care services to 18 self-governing counties and considering introducing a county tax.

“The best customer-oriented solutions do not necessitate the creation of a new administrative level. And the problems associated with the services cannot be solved by establishing multi-sectoral counties or by introducing a county tax,” the mayors argued in a joint statement published on Wednesday.

“A municipality-based reform would be more a controlled and stable way forward than the county system and, combined with stronger than current normative guidance, would produce results quickly as far as services are concerned.”

The 21 mayors also demanded that the costs arising from the proposed staffing requirements in the social and health care sector be compensated fully to municipalities.

They argued that carrying out the government programme will require that the government engages in close dialogue with the largest cities in the country, as the programme includes a number of proposals that – depending on how they are carried out – can have a notable impact on the vitality and sustainable growth opportunities of cities.

The 182-page government programme, however, also contains some positive elements, such as the proposals on housing policy and to increase contractual co-operation between local and the central administrations, according to C21.

“Cities are prepared to take action to support these objectives. The role of municipalities in organising employment services must also be strengthened in accordance with the government programme. Cities have all the conditions and capabilities to handle this responsibility,” the mayors said.

In addition to Helsinki, the C21 network consists of Espoo, Tampere, Vantaa, Oulu, Turku, Jyväskylä, Lahti, Kuopio, Kouvola, Pori, Joensuu, Lappeenranta, Hämeenlinna, Vaasa, Rovaniemi, Seinäjoki, Mikkeli, Kotka, Salo and Porvoo.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi