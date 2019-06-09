The new owner of the Jokerit KHL club, Jari Kurri, who officially took over in May 2019, is determined to obtain the financial support of Finnish businesses. At the moment, the hockey club is experiencing serious financial problems due to the destructive management of its previous owners.

Now the Finnish club has a chance to flip the page over and start a new one. Hopefully, Jari Kurri will overcome the financial difficulties, hire new, young players and take the team to leading positions in the KHL.

Such serious changes will undoubtedly require serious restructuring of the club’s management and entire financial system.

“Jokers” is looking for new investors and, according to Jari Kurri, the club is discussing possible options with several leading Finnish companies. It’s too early to predict the outcomes, but the fact that interest in the market exists is a really good sign.

Kurri (right) and Hjallis Harkimo in a press conference regarding change of ownership of the Jokers team

According to Kurri, Finnish companies are an absolute priority. The club is also interested in cooperating with the company that was the sponsor in the last season.

Recently, Finnish media named the Harjavalta Oy сompany as a possible investor in the club. Harjavalta Oy is a part of the Nornickel Group, which has been a sponsor of Jokerit since 2017 as well as of the Finnish Porin Ässät club.

Harjavalta Oy is interested in developing the club, helping the club overcome financial difficulties and improving its rating in world hockey, said the company’s spokesperson.

Paul Kostner - HT