Antti Rinne, the chairperson of the Social Democratic Party, on Friday revealed that the five parties involved in the coalition formation negotiations have agreed to raise the school-leaving age by a year to bring vocational and general upper-secondary education under the scope of compulsory education.

EDUCATORS have expressed their puzzlement with reports that the government is intent on raising the school-leaving age in Finland.

“This is part of a series of school-related reforms for which it is difficult to offer a sensible explanation to people around the world following Finnish education – particularly as a group of experts have made a sound case for why this is a senseless idea,” tweeted Pasi Sahlberg, a professor of education policy at the Gonski Institute for Education in Sydney, Australia.

Sahlberg added that he is also concerned that the reform will draw attention away from other problems associated with child well-being.

“The main concern about this miserable reform is that it serves as a pretence to draw attention away from the real problems, most of which are in the areas of early-childhood education, basic education and child well-being in general,” he said. “They’ll say that there’s no money. And yes, there won’t be.”

Markku Jahnukainen, a professor of education and society at the University of Helsinki, lamented on Twitter that educators were not invited to comment on the proposal to the House of the Estates.

Raising the school-leaving age will not solve any of the problems in Finland, declared Kirsti Lonka, a professor of educational psychology at the University of Helsinki. “Young people are in need of help, guidance and targeted support. Pedagogical development is also important. No cramming, but experiential and stimulating learning,” she said on Twitter.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi