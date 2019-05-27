Finland fell down 0–1 in the first period but rallied with two goals from captain Marko Anttila – a first-period equaliser and third-period tiebreaker – to clinch their first gold since 2011.

TEAM FINLAND delivered a real fairy-tale ending to their impressive campaign at the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Slovakia, beating perennial pre-tournament favourites Canada 3–1 in the final on Sunday.

The sounding of the final buzzer sent an estimated 10,000 people to celebrate the unlikely gold at Helsinki’s Market Place, according to a tweet from the Helsinki Police Department. A police spokesperson later said the championship party has went on mostly without incident or injuries, although traffic had slowed down to a crawl in and around the square.

“Only the most tenacious fans are still keeping company to Havis Amanda,” a police spokesperson added at around 4am on Monday. “The event took place primarily without incident, except for a couple of disturbances. A few people were brought into custody.”

YLE reported this morning that people gathered to celebrate the championship in big numbers also in Tampere and Turku.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi