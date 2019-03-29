“Food prices began to creep up last year after declining for a couple of years. The growth will continue this year, albeit at a slower pace. Next year, the growth will accelerate,” summarised Hanna Karikallio, an economist at PTT.

FOOD PRICES will increase in Finland in both 2019 and 2020, according to Pellervo Economic Research Institute (PTT).

PTT on Thursday reported that it expects food prices to creep up by 1.2 per cent in 2019 and 1.6 per cent in 2020. The increase this year will be driven especially by the prices of meat and dairy products, which are forecast to rise by 2.5 and 1.8 per cent, respectively, and next year by the prices of dairy products, which are forecast to rise by 2.0 per cent.

Vegetable prices, on the other hand, are expected to return to their usual levels after going up due to the lean harvest in 2017.

PTT estimated that the increases in food prices have thus far been kept in check by fierce price competition between grocery retailers. The rising costs of retailers, however, will begin to have an impact on consumer prices as the demand for food increases and purchasing power of households improves.

The price increases, it added, will also not be enough to halt the decline in agricultural entrepreneurial income caused, on the one hand, by decreases in the producer prices of feed grains and meat products and, on the other, increases in energy and fertiliser costs.

PTT also revealed that it expects the consumption of pork to continue decreasing and that of beef to start decreasing in Finland in 2019. The consumption of poultry is contrastively forecast to continue to increase.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi