The offences are believed to have taken place between 2004 and 2018.

THE NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION (KRP) says it has wrapped up a pre-trial investigation into a massive case involving sex crimes against children and the production and distribution of sexually offensive material depicting children.

KRP on Wednesday said five Finnish men are suspected of importing, receiving and distributing sexually offensive material against children. Some of the suspects, it added, are also believed to have abused children sexually and physically, recorded the acts, and shared the recordings with other people.

They are suspected of offences such as aggravated rape, aggravated child sexual abuse, aggravated possession and distribution of sexually offensive pictures depicting children, several drug offences, and watching sexually offensive performances depicting children. All six of the victims were Finnish boys, the youngest of whom were under school-age and the oldest in their early-to-mid teens at the time of the offences.

KRP did not disclosed where the offences took place in order to protect the identities of the victims.

Sanna Springare, the detective chief inspector in charge of the pre-trial investigation, said in a press conference that the main suspect is believed to have orchestrated most of the activities and has ties not only to all of the other suspects but also to a large number of other people in and outside Finland.

Investigations were conducted in a total of 17 countries.

KRP revealed that a total of one hundred terabytes of digital material depicting child sexual abuse was seized during the course of the pre-trial investigation. The material, it said, contains brutal violence primarily against young boys.

The case will next be submitted to a prosecutor for consideration of charges.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi