Members of the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly – with 560 votes for, 35 against and 28 abstentions – in favour of banning throwaway plastic items such as forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks, cotton buds, straws and stirrers across the European Union by 2021.

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT on Wednesday gave the final approval to a ban on a number of common single-use plastic items.

The law will also oblige member states to collect a minimum of 90 per cent of plastic bottles by 2029 and ensure that plastic bottles contain at least 25 per cent of recycled materials by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

The European Parliament also agreed to tackle the plastic problem by enhancing the polluter pays principle in regards to tobacco and fishing gear manufacturers and by obliging producers to label the negative environmental impact of throwing away plastic cigarette filters, plastic cups, wet wipes and sanitary napkins.

Heidi Hautala (Greens), a Member of the European Parliament, viewed on Twitter that the vote signals a shift away from a throwaway culture towards more sustainable consumption and more efficient recycling of plastic waste.

The European Commission has reported that plastics account for more than 80 per cent of marine litter and the plastic items covered by the legislation for 70 per cent of all marine litter items.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT