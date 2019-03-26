Juha Springare, the officer in charge of the pre-trial investigation at the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department, on Monday said the investigators are presently not aware of any indicators that the act was premeditated or involved other people.

THE ATTEMPT TO ASSAULT Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini (BR) in Vantaa on Sunday was unlikely premeditated.

The incident took place during a campaign event of the Blue Reform in Korso, Vantaa. Soini, who was participating in the event to lend support to his party comrades, was approached by a middle-aged man behaving aggressively and threateningly. The police officers on site managed to prevent the attack and apprehend the suspect, a man born in 1967.

The man is tentatively suspected of attempted assault and violent resistance of a public official, according to Springare.

A number of party leaders expressed their dismay with the attack.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) stated that all attacks against democracy and all forms of political violence must be condemned. “Together we have to defend our valuable democracy,” he underscored on Twitter.

Antti Rinne, the chairperson of the Social Democrats, urged his fellow party leaders to adopt a common position against political violence, reminding that violence should never be used to resolve political differences of opinion in a civilised democracy.

“Democracy is so valuable that we have to put an immediate stop to those who despise it,” he tweeted.

Jussi Halla-aho, the chairperson of the Finns Party, reminded that voting is the correct way to have an impact on the society.

“Finland is an exceptional country in that politicians are able to along the streets and there is no barbed wire around the Parliament House. Let’s keep Finland like that also in the future. You can have an impact by voting, not by picking up a fight,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi