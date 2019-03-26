HUS on Monday described the situation as exceptional, highlighting that only two such infections had been diagnosed over the past five years.

FOUR NEW CASES of HIV contracted in Finland through the use of intravenous drugs have been detected in the capital region over the past six months, according to the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS).

The situation is being looked into by the Infectious Diseases Clinic of HUS, in collaboration with municipal authorities, substance abuse organisations and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“Measures have also been launched to prevent an epidemic: HIV testing will be stepped up, and health counselling and clean syringe distribution strengthened,” it added in a press release on Monday.

An up-tick in HIV infections among users of intravenous drugs poses a genuine threat, as syringes and other drug paraphernalia are the cause of most of the over 1,000 cases of Hepatitis C diagnosed annually in Finland, reminded HUS. Hepatitis C and HIV, it explained, are both transmitted by blood exposure, meaning that every Hepatitis C infection carries a high risk of an HIV infection.

HUS also reminded that HIV spread rapidly to over 250 intravenous drug users in the capital region at the start of the millennium.

“The situation at the time was brought under control by increasing testing, health counselling and clean syringe distribution. A key to preventing infections has also been establishing a joint unit for administering drug replacement and HIV therapies,” it said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi