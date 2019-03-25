“A male person is suspected of violent resistance to a public official,” a police spokesperson stated in a press release . “Also his actions against the minister are under investigation.”

TIMO SOINI (BR), the Minister for Foreign Affairs, was approached by a man behaving aggressively and threateningly during a campaign event in Korso, Vantaa, on Sunday, according to the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department.

The confrontation escalated into a tussle after the man was prevented by the police officers on site from approaching the minister – apparently with the intent to punch him, according to Helsingin Sanomat. Media reports also suggest the man was wearing a coat with the emblem of Soldiers of Odin, an anti-immigrant street patrol founded in Kemi, Finland, in 2015.

Soini commented on the “unpleasant incident” in his blog later on Sunday.

“The threatening situation was defused quickly. I’ve told police what I saw and experienced. The authorities are now handling the matter. They know what they’re doing. I want to thank the security personnel for doing a great job.”

Soini himself is not running in the upcoming parliamentary elections but took part in the campaign event to lend support to his fellow members of the Blue Reform.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi