The service centre was established to manage the real estate needs of counties, ranging from hospitals and health care centres to offices and rescue stations.

THE COUNTIES’ SERVICE CENTRE for Facilities and Real Estate Management, a service provider established in preparation of the recently scrapped social, health care and regional government reform, has announced it will begin to wind down its operations.

The Ministry of Finance, which is responsible for steering the operations of the service centre, has determined that the centre does not have the necessary operational preconditions until the next government has announced its position on the long-discussed reform.

“The company will wind down its operations in a controlled manner and will consequently move to a standby mode,” the centre stated in a press release issued on Thursday.

The Counties’ Service Centre for Facilities and Real Estate Management will therefore suspend all preparatory work but will evaluate and document all the material produced during its lifespan. It will also secure the national databank of social, health care and rescue service-related properties and analyse the data in preparation of the next stage of the reform process.

“The controlled wind-down will ensure the work will not go to waste,” assured Jukka Latvala, the acting managing director at the Counties’ Service Centre for Facilities and Real Estate Management.

“Because the company will be on standby, most of the work can be utilised as a basis for the next government’s social, health care and regional government reform,” he added.

The service centre also said it will begin consultative negotiations with its entire staff of 23, saying some of the staff members will re-assume their previous duties at hospital and special health care districts.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi