Traficom on Thursday reported that almost 90 per cent of consumers indicated that they are satisfied and only four per cent that they are dissatisfied with the overall quality of taxi services in Finland.

THE BENEFITS of the recent taxi industry liberalisation have been at best modest for both consumers and taxi companies, indicates a survey by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom).

The respondents, however, were much more unsure about the change brought about by the de-regulation of the taxi industry carried out in mid-2018: Over a half (55%) of respondents who use taxis on at least a weekly basis viewed that the change has been negative.

Only 11 per cent of respondents viewed that the de-regulation has improved the availability of taxi services, signalling a considerable drop from the 60 per cent who were of the opinion before the de-regulation. Three-quarters of respondents viewed that there has been no change in the availability of taxi services, while 17 per cent viewed that the change has been negative.

Availability is a problem particularly for special groups, according to Traficom. Fewer than a half (47%) of respondents from special groups stated that they are satisfied and 40 per cent that they are dissatisfied with the quality of taxi services.

The taxi industry is similarly not convinced of the benefits of the market de-regulation.

Four in ten taxi companies stated that the de-regulation was a very bad and 23 per cent that it was a bad decision by the government, according to Traficom. The availability of taxi services was deemed to have worsened considerably by 27 per cent and moderately by 31 per cent of the companies surveyed.

Traficom on Thursday also published data that seems to corroborate previous reports on the de-regulation’s impact on taxi fares.

“The price monitoring indicates that in October 2018 taxi fares in the entire country were 3.6 per cent higher than the maximum fares before the adoption of the act on transport services,” it revealed.

The data from the fourth quarter of last year shows that taxi fares have fallen in six provinces and risen in 18 provinces in Finland.

Suna Kymäläinen (SDP), a member of the Parliament’s Transport and Communications Committee, commented on the survey results by declaring that the taxi industry reform has been “a complete fiasco”.

“The reform was carried out while promising lower fares, but the group that has benefited from it has been limited. In addition, uncertainty in the [taxi] industry is tangible. Over a fifth of taxi business owners said they do not plan to be working two years from now. That is a serious message,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi