The study found that union membership has over the past couple of years declined by over five percentage points to 59.4 per cent, with slightly over a half (52.3%) of men and two-thirds (66.4%) of women being members of a trade union at the end of 2017.

TRADE UNION MEMBERSHIP has continued to decline in Finland, finds a study conducted for the Ministry of Employment and the Economy by Lasse Ahtiainen.

The membership rate for men has fallen by 6.1 percentage points and that for women by 4.1 percentage points since 2013.

Ahtiainen on Monday reported that an estimated 2,043,000 people were members of a trade union at the end of 2017. Over 30 per cent of them, however, were pensioners, students, self-employed or other people who fall outside the scope of the advocacy efforts of trade unions. The membership rate is the proportion of trade union members who fall under the scope of advocacy efforts of the total number of wage earners and unemployed job seekers.

The rate fell by 3.5 percentage points to 72.8 per cent in the public service sector, by 9.0 percentage points to 71.8 per cent in the manufacturing industry and by 3.7 percentage points to 47.9 per cent in the private service sector between 2013 and 2017.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi