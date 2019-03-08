The historic decision was made on grounds of a statement issued earlier this year by the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK). STUK in February announced there are no longer any safety-related obstacles to operating the reactor.

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT has granted an operating licence to the third reactor at Teollisuuden Voima’s (TVO) Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Eurajoki, Western Finland.

“This is a historic decision. The previous time an operating licence was granted to a new nuclear power plant in Finland was in 1979,” rejoiced Jarmo Tanhua, the chief executive at TVO.

Marjo Mustonen, the head of electricity production at TVO, called attention to importance of the proactive efforts and skills of experts at TVO. “OL3 will in terms of its impact become the single biggest climate act in the history of Finland,” she declared.

TVO on Thursday also highlighted that over a quarter (27%) of the electricity consumed in the country is already generated by nuclear power plants. The share, it added, will increase to approximately 40 per cent following the commissioning of the third reactor at Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi