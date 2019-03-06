CASPER VON KOSKULL , the chief executive of Nordea, says the money laundering allegations that surfaced earlier this week appear date back to a period before the Nordic financial group stepped up its efforts to combat economic crime.

The Copenhagen, Denmark-headquartered financial group has recently adopted an entirely new approach to crime prevention, according to von Koskull. “We’re capable of doing today what we’re supposed to be capable of doing, but we can never be completely ready, because crime is always one step ahead.”

MOT, the team of investigative journalists at YLE, on Monday reported that it has acquired corporate e-mails and other documents detailing hundreds of billions of euros worth of suspicious financial transactions made between 2005 and 2017. Some 700 million euros of the funds had been transferred to accounts in Nordea, including around 200 million euros to Nordea Finland.

Von Koskull, however, said the latest money laundering allegations tied to Nordea may date back to 2014 or 2015.

The network of shady financial transactions is believed to have been created by a group of Russian businessmen, some of whom are part of the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to YLE.

Von Koskull on Monday also drew attention to the importance of co-operation not only within the financial sector but also between financial institutions and authorities.

Nordea on Monday conceded in a press release that its efforts to prevent economic crime had been insufficient but underlined that the irregularities that were reported this week had been detected and addressed earlier.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi