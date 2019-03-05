MOT on Monday reported that it has obtained a trove of evidence, including corporate e-mails and other documents, of suspicious financial transactions worth hundreds of billions of euros made between 2005 and 2017. Approximately 700 million euros of the funds were transferred to accounts with the financial group headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

At least 200 million euros were transferred to accounts in Nordea Finland.

YLE wrote that the leaked documents reveal irregularities about the origin of the funds and indicate that some of the transfers may have been attempts to conceal illicitly acquired funds. The team of investigative journalists also identified nearly 300 dormant companies that had used the services of Nordea.

The data trove was analysed by MOT and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). Most of the data relates to wire transfers made from two now-defunct Lithuanian banks, Ūkio and Snora.

“There have surely been many points where alarm bells should’ve been going off,” Pirjo Jukarinen, an expert in money laundering at the Police University College, told MOT.

Nordea’s shares consequently lost 3.5 per cent of their value on the Stockholm Stock Exchange on Monday. The Nordic financial group declined to comment on the allegations, saying it has yet to examine all of the documents cited in the reports.

“Nordea is aware of the media story and has been in contact with both YLE and the Danish daily Berlingske. We’ve yet to see the programme or the article,” said Afroditi Kjellberg, the head of media relations at Nordea Sweden.

She added, however, that judging by the information currently available it appears that the reports contain no new revelations.

“Based on what we’ve seen, these are issues we’ve detected and commented on in our previous statements concerning the prevention of money laundering,” said Kjellberg.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi