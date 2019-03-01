Roy Myrberg, the chairperson at SLJY, on Thursday said the agreement is in line with wage increases introduced in other sectors over the past few years.

SERVICE SECTOR EMPLOYERS (Palta) and the Finnish Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (SLJY) have found an agreement on the terms and conditions of employment for air traffic controllers with the help of National Conciliator Vuokko Piekkala.

“It also includes a number of revisions to the language that are important to air traffic controllers and address questions that are important to us in a fashion that is satisfactory,” he commented in a press release.

Katariina Syväys, a chief shop steward for SLJY, added that the agreement also includes measures to address wage inequality between airports. “We will finally be able to make headway for finding ways together with employers to help air traffic controllers to stay in working life until retirement age,” said Syväys.

She also expressed her gratitude to the national conciliatory, reminding that negotiations between air traffic controllers and employers had dragged on for almost 18 months, since the latter half of 2017. Myrberg, in turn, added that he hopes the next bargaining negotiations do not prove as difficult and painstaking.

“A negotiation process as long as this is not in the best interests of anyone, not the companies or the employees,” he said.

The collective bargaining agreement will expire on 31 March 2021.

