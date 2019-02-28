Kankainen on Wednesday stated that the funds should be spent exclusively and directly on promoting the production of reasonably priced housing.

ESA KANKAINEN , the managing director at the Housing Foundation of Finland, has pleaded with lawmakers to reject a proposal to transfer 73 million euros from the Housing Fund of Finland (VAR) to Suomen Rata, a newly established special-purpose company promoting the development of railway infrastructure in Finland.

The Parliament’s Audit Committee recommended last year that the fund retain its independence and spend its assets directly on housing-related projects. Its recommendation was unanimously approved by the Parliament in October.

Kankainen argued in his blog that the proposal to transfer assets away from the fund is “incredibly short-sighted”.

“Hopefully the Parliament will not approve the proposal, which would contradict the statement issued by the Parliament’s Audit Committee. It recommended specifically that the assets be directed exclusively to housing,” he reminded.

He also reminded that the fund is made up of interest and repayment fees associated with the housing loans of low and middle-income people granted under Arava, a now-defunct system for financing social housing.

“The intention is to use the funds to develop rail transport. The proposal has been justified with claims that it would benefit housing production indirectly. This is an issue of principles, however, because the housing fund has been designed to directly support reasonably priced housing, and one should not deviate from that,” wrote Kankainen.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi