STUK on Monday announced it has issued a statement to the government declaring that there are no nuclear safety-related obstacles to operating the reactor.

THE FINNISH Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) has shown a green light for the long-delayed start-up of the third reactor at Teollisuuden Voima’s (TVO) Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Eurajoki, Western Finland.

“STUK sees no obstacles to granting a licence to the facility. A decision on the licence will be made by the government,” it stated in a press release.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy stated that the government will decide whether or not to grant a licence to operate the reactor in the near future, with the aim being to discuss the issue in March. The operating licences of nuclear reactors are always temporary, and the new reactor is eligible for one that expires no later than at the end of 2038.

STUK stated that its ruling is based on a thorough safety assessment, as part of which it evaluated not only the structural and technical safety of the facility but also the ability of the employees and organisation to operate the facility safely.

The third reactor is to be completed approximately ten years behind schedule. Minna Tuomainen, the project manager responsible for overseeing Olkiluoto 3 at STUK, on Monday said supervising the long-delayed construction project has been a painstaking, but also straightforward, task for STUK.

“All supervision is based on legislation and the more specific provisions and instructions pursuant to it. We are able to conclude at this point that the facility and its operator, TVO, satisfy Finnish safety requirements,” she commented.

STUK will continue to supervise the facility, despite no longer seeing any obstacles to its start-up.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi