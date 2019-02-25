Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (NCP) launched the audit earlier this month following the detection of serious shortcomings associated with the building permits of Ankkalampi, a privately owned operator of daycare centres in the capital region.

A NUMBER of private and public daycare centres are operating with insufficient or outdated permits in Helsinki, finds an audit launched by the City of Helsinki.

Helsingin Sanomat in January revealed Ankkalampi had operated seven daycare centres for years without the appropriate building permits, the purpose of which is to ensure the facilities are safe and eliminate the possibility of adverse health effects.

The City of Helsinki on Friday stated that some of the daycare centres flagged in the audit had neglected to apply for a building permit or applied for a permit based on insufficient information, while others had failed to re-apply for a permit following the expiry of the temporary permit or neglected to comply with the conditions laid out in the permit.

“Not having a permit does not necessarily mean the facility is not suitable for daycare activity or that it poses a safety risk to the people inside,” it reminded in a press release.

Vapaavuori also revealed he has set up a new task force to manage the situation caused by the possibly abrupt closures.

“Our priority is to make sure all children are in safe facilities. We will also strive to do all we can to make sure the everyday lives of families go as smooth as possible. The city is engaged in active dialogue with parents and families,” he assured.

“We take the detected shortcomings very seriously. We will investigate the issue thoroughly and adopt all necessary measures to address the shortcomings in the processes,” he added.

The City of Helsinki underlined that conclusions will not be drawn until the audit has been completed, but added that the processes and supervision related to founding a daycare centre must be re-examined. The city expects to be able to shed further light on the results of the assessment during the week starting on 4 March.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi