The Ministry of the Interior told before the conference that the objective of the non-binding pact is to identify measures to manage migration in a way that is safe, orderly and regulated, and benefits all stakeholders.

Finland became one of approximately 150 countries around the world to commit to the global compact for migration (GCM) at an intergovernmental conference convened under the auspices of the UN General Assembly in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Monday.

“No country alone can solve global migration issues. It is in the best interest of everyone that solutions are sought for common issues so that migration is controlled and the source, transit and destination countries all meet their obligations,” commented Kai Mykkänen (NCP), the Minister of the Interior.

“One example is welcoming repatriated citizens,” he added.

The Ministry of the Interior also assured that because the pact is fundamentally a political document, it will not necessitate any amendments to the legislation or interfere with the sovereignty of Finland.

Finland, it emphasised, will continue to make decisions on how to monitor its external borders and on who can enter the country and how.

The intergovernmental pact defines a common vision, leading principles and the framework for joint efforts to meet a total of 23 objectives related to managing migration at local, national, regional and global levels. It also includes concrete measures to prevent human trafficking and people smuggling, as well as to help the victims of human trafficking.

The countries to withdraw from the much-criticised pact include Australia, Austria, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and the United States.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT