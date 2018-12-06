Eight of the suspects have been detained by the District Court of Oulu.

The Oulu Police Department on Wednesday revealed that a total of 10 people of foreign background have been brought into custody in connection with sex and violent crimes against three under 15-year-old girls in Oulu, North Ostrobothnia.

Seven of them are believed to have been involved in raping, sexually abusing and assaulting one of the victims repeatedly in several locations in the city over a few-month period earlier this year. The remaining one, in turn, is suspected of raping and sexually abusing another victim in the central neighbourhood of Tuira on 17 November.

All of the suspects arrived in the country years ago as asylum seekers or quota refugees, according to a press release from the Oulu Police Department. Some of them have since been granted Finnish citizenship.

The suspects and victims are believed to have communicated on social media prior to the offences. The Oulu Police Department has duly urged all young people and parents for caution and vigilance on social media, particularly when approached by strangers.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) on Wednesday issued an official statement on the much-discussed case, saying the events have shocked many, for a good reason.

“Sex crimes against children are inhumane acts of incomprehensible evil,” he stated. “Everyone has a right to bodily integrity. This is an issue of the utmost significance. We must defend this right under all circumstances and respond to all violations.”

Sipilä assured that the perpetrators will be punished in accordance with the principles of the rule of law but added that there is no way to undo the suffering endured by the victims.

“The guilty parties will be punished regardless of their ethnicity in a state of law. The police is responsible for investigating and communicating about the events in Oulu, the judicial system for convicting [the perpetrators],” he said.

The prime minister also drew attention to the importance of aligning punishments for sex crimes with the public’s sense of justice, reminding that the government has presented its proposal to introduce tougher punishments for sex crimes against children to the Parliament.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi