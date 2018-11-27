President Sauli Niinistö says the international community must react to recent developments on the Kerch Strait, a strait connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, without delay. (Credit: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva)

President Sauli Niinistö says he has sat down with Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) and Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini (BR) to discuss the stand-off between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea.

Tensions between the two countries flared up after three Ukrainian naval vessels, along with 23 crew members, were seized on the Kerch Strait, the only passage into the Sea of Azov, on Sunday by Russia. Up to six of the crew members were injured in the exchange, according to the BBC.