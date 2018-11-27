President Sauli Niinistö says he has sat down with Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) and Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini (BR) to discuss the stand-off between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea.
Tensions between the two countries flared up after three Ukrainian naval vessels, along with 23 crew members, were seized on the Kerch Strait, the only passage into the Sea of Azov, on Sunday by Russia. Up to six of the crew members were injured in the exchange, according to the BBC.
Niinistö on Tuesday urged Russia to honour its commitments and allow unimpeded access to the strait and take action to release the vessels and crew members.
“Instability has continued to plague the region for a while and there is a high risk of escalation. That is why it is of utmost importance that the international community reacts to the events without delay. The UN Security Council’s emergency meeting was necessary to stabilise the situation,” he stated.
“An independent international investigation into the sequence of events is also necessary,” added Niinistö.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi