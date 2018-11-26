Media reports suggest the victims of the crash included two executives from the upper echelons of business life in Finland: Pekka Ojanpää, 52, the chief executive of Lassila & Tikanoja, and Heikki Vappula, 51, the head of biorefining at UPM.

Four Finns lost their lives after a light aircraft crashed in Masvingo, a province in south-eastern Zimbabwe, on Friday, 23 November, confirms the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Ojanpää was set to take over as the chief executive of Suominen, a manufacturer of non-woven fabrics and former subsidiary of Lassila & Tikanoja, in December.

MTV on Sunday reported that the two other victims were a partner at HPP Attorneys, a Helsinki-based law firm, and a board member at Game Mentor, a Helsinki-based e-sports start-up. The crash also claimed the life of the pilot of the light aircraft, Barry Styles, a citizen of Zimbabwe and partner at Buffalo Range Safaris.

The identities of the victims have not been confirmed by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Both MTV and Helsingin Sanomat have reported that the quartet were in the country on a hunting expedition. At the time of the fatal crash, the Cessna 206 six-seat single-engine aircraft was en route from Chiredzi to Victoria Falls.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) and Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini (BR) have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims of the crash on Twitter.

UPM on Saturday confirmed that Vappula is believed to be one of the victims: “We owe a debt of gratitude to Heikki, who was a visionary and inspiring executive, always hungry for results. His insights and energy will be greatly missed by colleagues as well as business partners around the world,” said Jussi Pesonen, the CEO of UPM.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi