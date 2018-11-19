The process allows authorities to cite the availability of domestic labour as grounds for preventing employers in certain sectors from hiring from outside the EU and EEA.

Finland Chamber of Commerce has called for the abolition of the so-called labour availability consideration for employees arriving in the country from outside the European Union and European Economic Area (EEA).

Finland Chamber of Commerce on Thursday highlighted that as many as 18,000 jobs were not created and 42,000 job openings not filled due to the labour shortage in Finland in 2017, according to data published by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

“The number of unfilled jobs was nearly two times as high last year than in 2016, rising to roughly 42,000 jobs,” read a press release from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

Johanna Sipola, a director at Finland Chamber of Commerce, underlined in a press release that employment-based immigration is one of the key means to alleviate the labour shortage and guarantee funding for the welfare state as the population continues to age.

“Many applicants have to currently wait for six to eight months for a work permit, if not even longer,” she said.

Abolishing the “needless” and “bureaucratic” process could also create a competitive advantage for Finland, according to Sipola. “[It] would increase the appeal of our country in the eyes of foreign talent. The labour availability consideration is a bureaucratic and needless process, because businesses have a better understanding than authorities of the skill requirements of businesses around the country.”

She also viewed that the risks associated with abolishing the process have been exaggerated.

“There has been talk about cheap labour and scaremongering about a two-tier labour market. I do not understand how these claims relate to removing the labour availability consideration. The Finnish labour markets are heavily regulated. You can always address possible disruptions through monitoring, by shifting resources from preliminary assessments to retroactive monitoring,” said Sipola.

The labour market mismatch has been the subject of considerable public debate in recent months in Finland.

Minister of Finance Petteri Orpo (NCP) called attention to the need to tackle the issue earlier this month by reminding that although there are some 270,000 unemployed job seekers and tens of thousands of job openings in the country, 40 per cent of businesses say they have been affected by the skills shortage.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi