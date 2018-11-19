UTA
Mounted police officers on patrol at Senate Square in Helsinki on 20 October 2018. The Finnish Police Federation (SPJL) has voiced its concern about the lack of police resources in Finland. (Credit: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva)
The Finnish Police Federation (SPJL) has urged the next government to increase investments in internal security.

“It is an unfortunate fact that response times to calls to emergency call centres have increased. Police officers are unable to respond to 100,000 emergency calls a year and, when it comes to crime, are unable to investigate petty offences,” a spokesperson for the federation stated in a press release on Thursday.

SPJL pointed out that the failure to investigate misdemeanours and petty offences due to the resource shortage sends a disconcerting message to the public, as evidenced by feedback received by police departments.

“We cannot stay put and wait for the situation to get out of control,” the press release reads.

SPJL also argued that the changes to the organisational structure, the digitalisation of services and cutbacks in the service network made in response to the recent budget cuts have failed to alleviate the chronic shortage of human resources.

“We want to do our job properly, but it is impossible with these resources,” said Tomi Sevander, the chairperson of the council of SPJL.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi

