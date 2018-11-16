Hanna-Marilla Zidan, one of the two sponsors of the initiative, reveals that the initiative will not be submitted for parliamentary consideration until after the next elections, due to lack of support in the current Parliament.

A citizens’ initiative demanding that non-consensual sex be recognised as rape has received the 50,000 statements of support required for presenting it to the Finnish Parliament.

“There was not enough support for updating the definition of rape in the current Parliament. The elections will luckily offer us an opportunity to elect next-generation decision makers to the Parliament who consider it obvious that the right to determine the limits of one’s own body is a fundamental human right,” she states.

“This is what we will campaign for next spring,” she adds. “Now if ever is the time to rectify a law that has become alienated from reality and recognise that rape in itself invariably entails violence.”

The objective of the initiative is to re-define rape as non-consensual sexual intercourse. The Finnish criminal code currently defines rape as sexual intercourse that includes the use or threat of violence against the victim, or as sexual intercourse with a person who is unable to defend himself or herself due to unconsciousness, illness, disability, state of fear or other state of helplessness.

“The law should be clarified so that sexual intercourse that takes place without the consent of the other party invariably constitutes a rape,” the initiative reads.

Sweden on 1 July overhauled its criminal legislation to re-define rape as sex without consent, even when it does includes no threats or force.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi