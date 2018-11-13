Those looking for a silicone-based sex session to get them through the long winter nights will have to fork out €100 an hour for the pleasure, but should be comforted to know that they won’t be alone, with Iltalehti reporting that there have already been a number of advance bookings.

The “Unique Dolls” brothel will open in a basement behind the Kannelmäki Shopping Centre on 15 November, amid a global surge in the popularity of synthetic sexual companions. The news has already made headlines internationally, with the establishment being one of very few in Europe to currently operate publicly.

THE DOORS of Helsinki’s very own sex doll brothel are due to open this week, the first of any such establishment to open in Finland.

Patrons will have four different dolls to choose from, which are named Candy, Crystal, Nicky, and Jennifer. The hyper-realistic, life-sized dolls cost between €2300-4000 to buy and are built in specialist factories in China and Germany.

Candy is the most expensive doll, owing to her authentic-feel silicone skin, which reportedly feels very similar to the real thing. The dolls also come fully equipped with hair, lips, and a removable synthetic vagina. The dolls are heated up with an air-dryer beforehand in order to give the impression of human warmth, a necessity for those visiting the air-conditioned, windowless brothel.

Visitors can rest assured that the dolls are thoroughly cleaned out before use, in a meticulous process that takes over an hour. Each doll is situated in a private room featuring a sofa bed, speakers, and a flat-screen TV. Patrons are also provided with towels, lubricant, and condoms – the latter of which are compulsory to use. Only four people at a time are able to visit Unique Dolls.

Speaking to Iltalehti, the owner of the establishment, an unnamed Russian entrepreneur, states that the purpose of the dolls is to “help people” meet their sexual desires, particularly those who may not be comfortable doing so with real people. They have also suggested that they will consider purchasing male sex dolls if there is sufficient demand in the future.

Whether Unique Dolls will prove to be a hit among frisky Finns remains to be seen, but there’s no denying that the establishment is a colourful addition to this quiet suburb of Northern Helsinki.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image: Lehtikuva