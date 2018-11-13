Its board explained yesterday that the much-discussed proposal is not expected to have a major impact on judicial and termination practices in Finland.

The Finnish Confederation of Salaried Employees (STTK) on Monday announced it continues to oppose any unfavourable revisions to employee protection against unilateral termination but will forgo any further action against a government proposal to ease laying off for small businesses.

“An employee can only be terminated for proper and weighty reasons also in the future. STTK estimates that the future approach will only be determined by judicial practice. We do not believe there will be any notable changes in the judicial practice,” Antti Palola, the chairperson at STTK, said in a press release.

STTK also stated that the final decisions on whether to refrain from taking further industrial actions against the proposal will be made independently by its member unions. Trade Union Pro, which with its membership of 110,000 is the second largest member of STTK, will convene to mull over the issue on Thursday.

“The final decision on ending industrial actions will be left to the unions, as is appropriate,” said Jorma Malinen, a deputy chairperson at STTK and the chairperson at Trade Union Pro.

Malinen added that although the board made its decision unanimously, he will not speculate on whether or not it will signal the end of industrial actions by the members of STTK.

“I won’t speculate on decisions to be taken by the boards of other unions. I personally do plan to propose to the board that the union take a critical stance to the content of the legislative proposal but do not consider it necessary to push on with industrial actions,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi