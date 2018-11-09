“A long and difficult process has been concluded and employees in the security industry have new terms and conditions of employment,” Ann Selin, the chairperson of PAM, said on Thursday.

Service Union United (PAM) says it has called off all strikes and other industrial actions in the private security industry following the acceptance of a settlement proposal presented by National Conciliator Vuokko Piekkala on Tuesday.

PAM and Service Sector Employers (Palta) began their negotiations over new terms and conditions of employment in the private security industry last spring. Roughly 8,500 employees in the industry took part in a three-day strike late last month in a bid to add a sense of urgency to the protracted talks.

“Employees in the industry had to go through a lot to get to where we are. We want to specifically thank everyone who participated in the strike,” said Selin.

She added that the settlement proposal is “relatively well aligned” with the objective of PAM: to take into consideration the special characteristics of the industry and find a solution that enables employees to commit to their work and stay in the industry.

National Conciliator Piekkala stated that the wage increases are in line with those introduced earlier during this round of union-specific collective bargaining negotiations: a total of 3.2 per cent over 24 months. PAM revealed that also night-work premiums will increase by 2.2 euros per hour and that the schedule for disbursing bonuses will be revised.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi