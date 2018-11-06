“The talks have been held and the meetings have been had,” he stated after a third meeting between the government, labour market organisations and the Federation of Finnish Enterprises in Helsinki on Monday.

Jarkko Eloranta, the chairperson of the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK), has told Uusi Suomi that the tripartite negotiations over the final details of a government proposal to make laying off easier for small businesses have concluded.

“It’s our interpretation that the tripartite task force has completed its work,” added Eloranta.

SAK on Monday stated in a press release that it remains of the opinion that there is no need for the much-discussed legislative proposal, the objective of which is to encourage hiring by small businesses. Eloranta, however, said he is nevertheless pleased with the outcome of the negotiations.

“We’re pleased in the sense that the provision drafted [as a compromise] by the government are congruent with the rationale,” he elaborated. “Moving forward with this, it was the best outcome that could’ve been achieved.”

SAK, he added, is under the impression that the proposal and its rationale will bring about no dramatic changes to the protection of employees against unilateral termination.

“We view that this will simply take the current practices into the legislation. The size of the business and the circumstances of the employer are already taken into consideration when a court is conducting an overall assessment of the situation. We’re basically just clarifying the current legislation. That’s our interpretation,” said Eloranta.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi