Lukkarinen highlights in an online column that part-time workers have traditionally accounted for only a small share of the employed in Finland. Their share, however, has now grown steadily since the 1990s, recently at a higher rate than elsewhere in Europe.

Involuntary part-time work has increased throughout the 2010s in Finland, tells Henri Lukkarinen, a senior statistician at Statistics Finland.

Part-time workers made up over 16 per cent of the 15–74-year-old people in employment in Finland in 2017. The share is lower than the average in the European Union (20%), primarily due to the fact that part-time employment among women is considerably more uncommon in Finland than in the EU.

In Finland, over a fifth (22%) of employed women and over a tenth (12%) of employed men were in part-time employment in 2017.

Lukkarinen also reminds that part-time employment is not exclusively a negative phenomenon as the reasons for it are varied. It does, however, become problematic when it is involuntary and dictated by the labour market situation.

“Involuntary part-time employment, in particular, increased during the economic recession of the 2010s. The lack of full-time employment opportunities has become the most common reason for part-time employment in recent years,” he writes.

For example, the number of 15–64-year-old people in part-time employment grew by 45,000 between 2008 and 2017, but 31,000 of such people were in part-time employment involuntarily.

The total number of people in involuntary part-time employment stood at 117,000 and that of all people in part-time employment at 408,000 in 2017.

“Involuntary part-time employment is a major phenomenon in all sectors where part-time contracts generally make up a large share of employment contracts. In the retail sector, one can see that the number of workers has declined since 2008, but simultaneously the number of involuntary part-time workers has increased,” he highlights.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi