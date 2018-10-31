The Finnish capital revealed that it expects its population to grow at an annual clip of 7,000–8,000 residents until the 2030s, hitting the 650,000-mark by the end of 2018 and the 700,000-mark by the end of 2025. Although the growth rate is expected to slow down thereon due to an increase in deaths, the population is to creep up to 822,000 by 2050.

Helsinki on Tuesday also announced its population has grown at an average rate of 7,860 residents a year over the past five years, signalling the fastest rate of population growth recorded in the city since the 1960s.

The areas that are expected to witness the most notable population increases by 2030 include the northern neighbourhood of Pasila, the western neighbourhood of Jätkäsaari, the eastern neighbourhoods of Laajasalo and Kruunuvuorenranta, and the north-eastern neighbourhoods of Kalasatama and Sompasaari.

These areas are projected to account for over a half of the projected increase of 90,000 in the population of the city over the next 12 years, according to a press release from the City of Helsinki.

The working-age population of the capital is projected to continue to grow at its current annual rate until the 2030s, driven primarily by immigration.

The City of Helsinki stated that it also expects the increase in the number of early-childhood education-aged children to continue to grow until the early 2030s, although the low birth rate is to keep the growth rate below 500 in the 2020s. The number of school-aged children is projected to grow by up to 1,500 a year in the years to come and to continue growing until the late 2030s.

The over 65-year-old population, meanwhile, is expected to grow at an annual rate of over 2,000 until the early 2030s.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi