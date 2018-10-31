The Finnish Industrial Union has reiterated its readiness to resort to industrial actions if it is not satisfied with the final version of a legislative proposal to make laying off easier for small businesses.

“The Finnish Industrial Union has decided to refrain from staging political protests for the time being. This will be our approach until we find out how the law and its rationale have been formulated. The union is nevertheless ready to resort to forcible measures,” its press release reads.

“If the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK) and its member unions conclude that the preparatory work is not genuinely a tripartite effort or that the rationale of the law allows for undermining protection against unilateral termination, the Industrial Union may continue to stage political protests,” commented Riku Aalto, the chairperson of the Industrial Union.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) announced last week his government has amended its controversial proposal by, for example, removing references to the maximum number of employees businesses can have to be able to make lay-offs for personal reasons.

The amended proposal was approved on Friday by SAK, the Finnish Confederation of Salaried Employees (STTK) and the Confederation of Unions for Professional and Managerial Staff in Finland (Akava). The unions, however, also stated that their approval is conditional on the government inviting them to participate in finalising the bill.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi