“Fostering trust among all population groups requires determined efforts from the police, a part of which is student recruitment. Attracting young people of immigrant backgrounds to police studies strengthens trust and interaction between the police and minority groups,” he stated in a police event in Helsinki on Friday.

More police officers of immigrant backgrounds are needed to ensure everyone feels that the police is there for them in Finland, says Kai Mykkänen (NCP), the Minister of the Interior.

Mykkänen drew attention to his discussions with representatives of the Police University College, saying they indicate that the experiences of older generations of immigrants of police officers in their old home country are a major obstacle to becoming a police officer.

“Parents don’t often encourage [their children] to pursue policing. That’s why old recruitment methods aren’t necessarily effective when it comes to this target group,” he viewed.

Mykkänen said the Police University College and Helsinki Police Department have both already begun targeting their recruitment efforts at young people of immigrant backgrounds, setting an example also to security authorities.

“I hope security authorities work actively to ensure their future employees represent the whole population of Finland,” he stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi