“I apologise for my remarks, and I regret that my answer created the impression that I am advocating the creation of a two-tier labour market system,” he said in a press release on Thursday.

Sture Fjäder, the chairperson of the Confederation of Trade Unions for Professional and Managerial Staff in Finland (Akava), has retracted his remarks about the need to introduce more flexibility to terms and conditions of employment for unskilled immigrants.

“We certainly do not want this kind of a system in Finland, but all employees have to be treated equally. Promoting equality and non-discrimination in the labour markets is one of the core values of Akava.”

Fjäder told YLE one day earlier that collective bargaining agreements must be more flexible “if we want to integrate immigrants and refugees without, for example, vocational qualifications”.

Bengt Holmström, a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was also quoted as saying by the public broadcasting company that employers should be allowed to pay lower wages to unskilled immigrants in an attempt to promote their integration to the Finnish society.

Fjäder on Thursday said he wanted to remind that immigrants in employment integrate quicker than their unemployed counterparts. Education, he added, is the best means to improve the employment prospects of immigrants.

“We have to increase the share of students of immigrant backgrounds at all levels of education. Language teaching is key for integration and employment. Alongside education, employment prospects can also be improved by developing diverse working-life contacts as early as possible, such as through on-the-job trainings,” he commented.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi