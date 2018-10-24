“We’ve agreed on measures for a number of upcoming weeks, starting from next week. A total of 50,000 people will fall within the scope of the measures,” Ann Selin, the chairperson of PAM, stated in an impromptu press conference broadcast on Tuesday by YLE.

Service Union United (PAM) has announced it will continue to take industrial action in protest of the employment policy approach of the government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre).

Selin spoke to the media after meeting the prime minister at his official residence, Kesäranta, in Helsinki.

She declined to specify any of the measures under consideration, but revealed that they will include the entire range of industrial actions. PAM, she added, will shed further light on the measures next week.

Several trade unions have resorted to industrial actions in recent weeks in a bid to compel the government to both scrap its proposal to ease laying off for small businesses and re-consider its general approach to employment policy making. The Finnish Industrial Union, for example, will start a three-day strike tomorrow in protest of the much-discussed legislative proposal.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi