“The strike will have an impact on the opening hours of stations across Finland. Some stations will remain closed for the duration of the strike. Passengers will be able to access platforms as usual,” reads a press release from the state-owned railway operator.

VR on Tuesday said some train stations will keep their doors closed for the duration of a three-day strike in the private security industry announced by Service Union United (PAM).

Roughly 8,500 security industry employees, including janitors, security guards, security inspectors and cash-in-transit drivers, went on strike at 12.01am on Wednesday, after attempts to settle a dispute over wage increases in the industry fell through on Monday.

The strike is to end at 11.59pm on Friday.

VR added that it will seek to ensure the following 14 stations will remain open during the strike, but reminded that also their opening hours may be affected by the strike: Helsinki, Tampere, Jyväskylä, Turku, Rovaniemi, Kolari, Kemijärvi, Kuopio, Seinäjoki, Oulu, Tikkurila, Järvenpää, Hyvinkää and Kouvola.

Other train stations, on the other hand, will remain closed until the start of the first work shifts after the three-day strike.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi