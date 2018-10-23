The current collective bargaining agreement in the private security industry covers an estimated 8,500 employees, including janitors, security guards, security inspectors and cash-in-transit drivers, according to a press release from PAM.

Service Union United (PAM) on Monday announced a three-day strike will start in the private security industry on Wednesday, 24 October

The three-day strike will not affect emergency services or other functions the unavailability of which could jeopardise critical societal functions or harm the public interest considerably.

Vuokko Piekkala, the National Conciliator of Finland, yesterday suspended attempts to settle the dispute between the industry and its employees over wage increases, concluding that the preconditions for tabling a settlement proposal were non-existent.

The parties to the dispute had reached an understanding on the cost impact of the increases but were unable to agree on how the increases should be allocated. PAM stated that it is particularly puzzled by the employers’ unwillingness to reward employees with the most experience and best occupational skills in accordance with its proposal.

“These are the very people who are the backbone of companies, and their skills are an important factor when customers put security guarding services out to tender,” argued Ann Selin, the chairperson at PAM.

She also revealed that some employers have resorted to intimidation in an attempt to break the strike in advance.

“We have filed a claim to the employers’ federation concerning Securitas and Securitas Palvelut, whose actions have been the most objectionable. We demand that these companies end their strike-breaking actions immediately,” she stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi