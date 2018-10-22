“Enterprises are only ramping up their attack against trade unions,” he declared in an interview on YLE TV1 on Monday. “They’ve thereby announced their participation in [the dispute].”

The Federation of Finnish Enterprises has become precisely the kind of extra-parliamentary power that it has accused trade unions of being during their ongoing dispute with the government, states Riku Aalto, the chairperson of the Finnish Industrial Union.

The Federation of Finnish Enterprises on Friday encouraged non-unionised businesses to stop charging union dues from their employees in response to yet another series of industrial actions announced by trade unions. The Trade Union for the Public and Welfare Sector (JHL) began a two-day strike on Monday, while the Finnish Industrial Union will launch a three-day strike on Thursday.

Jyrki Mäkynen, the chairperson of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises, stated to the public broadcasting company that the protests staged by trade unions are disproportionate to the issue at hand: a government proposal to ease laying off for small businesses.

“Why would we raise funds for trade unions while they’re acting against us employers and the decisions of the Parliament,” he explained.

Aalto argued that the strike is not about influence or a power struggle but simply about the unwillingness of trade unions to accept even minor revisions to employee protection against unilateral termination.

Both Aalto and Mäkynen also expressed their hope that the dispute is resolved sooner rather than later.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi