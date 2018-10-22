Malste is referring to remarks made recently by Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance. Orpo on Saturday viewed that the key to breaking through the gridlock over the much-criticised legislative proposal could be to apply provisions on local bargaining in the working hours act also to non-unionised businesses.

Antti Malste, the head of labour market affairs at Trade Union Pro, says there is already a solution to the long-running dispute between trade unions and the government over what the former have branded the lay-off law.

“The minister of finance seems to have forgotten that there’s already an agreement on promoting local bargaining that was supported by the government. And the National Coalition. The proposal fell through due to opposition from the Federation of Finnish Enterprises. So, there’s already a solution to the dispute,” Malste pointed out on Twitter.

The legislation currently stipulates that non-unionised businesses can only agree locally on flexibilities to regular working hours.

The Federation of Finnish Enterprises has demanded that the right be expanded, arguing that the practice should be the same regardless of whether the business or employees are unionised. Trade unions have interpreted the demands as an attempt to crumble the universally binding nature of collective bargaining agreements.

Orpo on Saturday assured the government is ready to return to the negotiating table with labour market organisations.

“Allowing non-unionised businesses to apply the provisions laid out in the working hours act is more important business owners than the controversial lay-off law. I’m sure the government is ready to return to this if the willingness is there,” he commented.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi