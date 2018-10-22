“No one, absolutely no one is hiring just to make lay-offs. Every business owner who strives to succeed knows there won't be any results without skilled and committed employees,” he stated at an event organised in Turku on Saturday by the Federation of Finnish Enterprises.

Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance, has underlined that additional measures to promote hiring are needed as businesses continue to take on unreasonably high risks especially when hiring their first employee.

“We need new rules. We need reforms that fertilise the soil for entrepreneurship: we have to overhaul the tax system, working life and social security system,” he added.

Orpo also pointed out that as business owners all over the country continue to struggle to find skilled employees, it is of utmost importance to ensure all employees and job seekers have an opportunity to move for employment, update their occupational skills or acquire entirely new occupational skills.

“We have to open doors to Finland, so that we can also attract the best talents from elsewhere,” he said.

The Finnish government has come under heavy criticism from trade unions and opposition parties alike for proposing that laying off for personal reasons be made easier for businesses with no more than 10 employees. Trade unions, in particular, have expressed their ardent opposition to the proposal, launching a series of industrial actions to compel the government to scrap it.

Orpo told Kauppalehti on Saturday that the actions of trade unions are disproportionate. He also viewed that the key to resolving the long-running dispute could be to extend local bargaining also to non-union businesses.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) revealed on YLE A-Studio earlier last week that instead of the much-criticised proposal, the government will revisit its original proposal to increase local bargaining in terms of working hours.

The working group appointed to consider overhauling the working time act concluded its work last spring after its proposal was thwarted by all participating labour market organisations, including the Federation of Finnish Enterprises.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi